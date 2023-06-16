Alphabet Inc. cautions employees about use of chatbots

| Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 01:25 PM IST

While on one hand, Alphabet Inc. is promoting its own AI chatbot programme Bard around the world, on the other it is cautioning its staff on the proper usage of chatbots. During an interaction with Reuters, people familiar with the matter said that Google has advised its employees not to enter their confidential matters into AI chatbots. This was further confirmed by the company which stated that due to its long-standing policy on safeguarding information, it has advised employees not to enter confidential data into AI chatbots. A Google privacy notice updated on June 1 also cautioned, "Don’t include confidential or sensitive information in your Bard conversations."

Risks of AI

The chatbots such as Bard and ChatGPT, are human-sounding programs that use so-called generative artificial intelligence (AI) to hold conversations with users. Researchers found that AI could reproduce the data it absorbed during training, creating a leak risk. Such technology can also draft emails, documents, and even software. Being transparent about the limitations of its technology, Google confirmed that Bard can make undesired code suggestions.

Chatbots' impact on privacy

Earlier, Google told Reuters about its detailed conversations with Ireland's Data Protection Commission. Google is addressing regulators' questions about the chatbot's impact on privacy.

Top companies warn employees against use of chatbots

Google’s caution reflects what’s becoming a security standard for corporations. Several companies have warned their employees about using publicly-available chat programs. Companies such as Samsung, Amazon.com and Deutsche Bank have all set up guardrails against chatbots. However, as per a survey conducted by the networking site Fishbowl, 43% of professionals were using AI tools often without telling their bosses.



Safety concerns

Some companies have developed software to address such concerns. For instance, Cloudflare, which defends websites against cyberattacks and offers other cloud services, is marketing a capability for businesses to tag and restrict some data from flowing externally. Both Google and Microsoft are also offering conversational tools to business customers that will come with a higher price tag but refrain from absorbing data into public AI models.

Concerns about AI chatbots

Microsoft declined to comment on whether it has restricted its staff from entering confidential information into public AI programs, including its own. CEO of Cloudflare, Matthew Prince said that typing confidential matters into chatbots was like "turning a bunch of PhD students loose in all of your private records." While companies continue to make their chatbots more safe for public use, it is clear that at present there are certain loopholes in these chatbots that needs to be taken care of.

