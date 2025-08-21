/Alone in orbit, China’s first astronaut heard a terrifying knock in space, and no one knows why

Experts have since suggested several possible explanations. One theory, noted by Prof Goh, is that the noise could have been caused by something physically striking the spacecraft. “If it is knocking, there could be something physical ‘hitting’ the spacecraft carrying the astronaut,” he speculated, though stressing this remains conjecture. Another possibility, put forward by Dr Wee-Seng Soh, also of the National University of Singapore, is that the sound was the result of thermal stress. As spacecraft orbit Earth, they are subjected to extreme temperature changes, which can cause the metal to expand and contract, creating creaks, bangs or knocking sounds. Such mechanical stresses might explain what Yang experienced.

