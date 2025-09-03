/All the ways humans can intercept 3I/Atlas before it slips away - Alien spaceship or comet?

Interstellar object 3I/Atlas has puzzled scientists with its strange movement, speed, trajectory and brightness. They are almost certain that it is a comet, yet there is still a doubt about what it could be. Some think it could be an entirely new group of cosmic bodies, while one scientist thinks it is an alien spaceship coming to probe the planets in our solar system. But, how do we know what it is before it reaches near Earth? Avi Loeb has suggested using existing missions to study 3I/Atlas. Here are a few of them.