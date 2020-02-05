Highlights from Trump's reality-TV style State of the Union address

During the State of the Union address, the US president spoke for an hour and 18 minutes and was seen walking out while receiving compliments from Republican lawmakers.

Here are the key highlights!

Trump rejects Speaker's handshake

Trump appeared to have rejected a handshake from the speaker, which was followed by the Speaker tearing up the speech.

Pelosi rips the speech!

Immediately after United States President Donald Trump concluded his ''State of the Union'' address, the House speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped out the paper copy of his speech.

Family reunited

In a key moment, Trump reunited a military family and said ''I am thrilled to inform you that your husband is back''. They were separated for over seven months due to the father's deployment.

Republicans chant 'Four more years'!

Cheers of ''Four more years!'' echoed the halls of the House, setting the tone for the rest of the address.

No honorary introduction for Trump

The Speaker was expected to introduce the president with references to honorary titles. Pelosi broke away from the practice and simply introduced Trump as the President.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom

Trump announced that he was awarding conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Venezuelan leader in attendance

Another one of Trump's surprise guests was Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, recognised by the US as the country's rightful president. Guaidó was met with a standing ovation by most of the chamber, including many Democrats before Trump pivoted to a theme that is sure to be a key Republican attack line during the 2020 election campaign.

'Socialism destroys nations'

While referring to Juan Gaudio, Trump announced, ''Mr President, please take this message back to your homeland," Trump said as he addressed Guaidó. "Socialism destroys nations. But always remember, freedom unifies the soul''.

