  /In Pics: All 2025 NFL Rivalry Jerseys, names, meaning and on-field debut date

In Pics: All 2025 NFL Rivalry Jerseys, names, meaning and on-field debut date

Prashant Talreja
Authored By Prashant Talreja
Published: Aug 28, 2025, 22:59 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2025, 22:59 IST

Eight teams from AFC East and NFC West will wearing special NFL Rivalry Jersey against their divisional rivals in a single home game in the upcoming season. Check out all the jerseys and names and what they mean.

Arizona Cardinals - Built to Last
1 / 8
(Photograph: NFL)

Arizona Cardinals - Built to Last

The Built to Last Arizona Cardinals NFL Rivalry Jersey symbolises sand and dust storms that are common in the state.

On-Field Debut date: September 25 vs Seattle Seahawks

Buffalo Bills - Cold Front
2 / 8
(Photograph: NFL)

Buffalo Bills - Cold Front

The Cold Front Buffalo Bills NFL Rivalry Jersey shows their adaptability to ice and snow.

On-Field Debut date: October 5 vs. New England Patriots

Los Angeles Rams - Midnight Mode
3 / 8
(Photograph: NFL)

Los Angeles Rams - Midnight Mode

The Midnight Mode Los Angeles Rams NFL Rivalry Jersey shows the “some of the colors and patterns surrounding them after the sun goes down.”

On-Field Debut date: November 16 vs Seattle Seahawks

Miami Dolphins - Dark Waters
4 / 8
(Photograph: NFL)

Miami Dolphins - Dark Waters

The Dark Waters Miami Dolphins NFL Rivalry Jersey hopes to unleash the agility and quickness of the team .

On-Field Debut date: September 29 vs New York Jets

New England Patriots - Nor'Easter
5 / 8
(Photograph: NFL)

New England Patriots - Nor'Easter

The Nor'Easter New England Patriots NFL Rivalry Jersey is an ode to fans from states of Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

On-Field Debut date: November 13 vs New York Jets

New York Jets - Gotham City Football Club
6 / 8
(Photograph: NFL)

New York Jets - Gotham City Football Club

The Gotham City Football Club New York Jet NFL Rivalry Jersey is inspired from the team's original name.

On-Field Debut date: December 7 vs Miami Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers - For the Faithful
7 / 8
(Photograph: NFL)

San Francisco 49ers - For the Faithful

The For the Faithful San Francisco 49ers NFL Rivalry Jersey goes back in time and stays ‘Faithful to the Bay’ forever.

On-Field Debut date: January 4, 2026 vs Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks - High-Decibel Zone
8 / 8
(Photograph: NFL)

Seattle Seahawks - High-Decibel Zone

The High-Decibel Zone Seattle Seahawks NFL Rivalry Jersey tries to bring together all the sounds of the city.

On-Field Debut date: December 18 vs Los Angeles Rams

Trending Photo

