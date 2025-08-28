Eight teams from AFC East and NFC West will wearing special NFL Rivalry Jersey against their divisional rivals in a single home game in the upcoming season. Check out all the jerseys and names and what they mean.
The Built to Last Arizona Cardinals NFL Rivalry Jersey symbolises sand and dust storms that are common in the state.
On-Field Debut date: September 25 vs Seattle Seahawks
The Cold Front Buffalo Bills NFL Rivalry Jersey shows their adaptability to ice and snow.
On-Field Debut date: October 5 vs. New England Patriots
The Midnight Mode Los Angeles Rams NFL Rivalry Jersey shows the “some of the colors and patterns surrounding them after the sun goes down.”
On-Field Debut date: November 16 vs Seattle Seahawks
The Dark Waters Miami Dolphins NFL Rivalry Jersey hopes to unleash the agility and quickness of the team .
On-Field Debut date: September 29 vs New York Jets
The Nor'Easter New England Patriots NFL Rivalry Jersey is an ode to fans from states of Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.
On-Field Debut date: November 13 vs New York Jets
The Gotham City Football Club New York Jet NFL Rivalry Jersey is inspired from the team's original name.
On-Field Debut date: December 7 vs Miami Dolphins
The For the Faithful San Francisco 49ers NFL Rivalry Jersey goes back in time and stays ‘Faithful to the Bay’ forever.
On-Field Debut date: January 4, 2026 vs Seattle Seahawks
The High-Decibel Zone Seattle Seahawks NFL Rivalry Jersey tries to bring together all the sounds of the city.
On-Field Debut date: December 18 vs Los Angeles Rams