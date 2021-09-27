All major announcements from Netflix's big event: From 'Stranger Things' S4 to 'Red Notice' trailer

The first footage from 'The Sandman' live-action TV series is here!
Netflix has dropped the first look from its upcoming adaptation of 'Neil Gaiman’s iconic Sandman comic as part of the streaming platform's TUDUM fan event. The mind-bending teaser shows Sturridge as the character, as well as Game of Thrones veteran Charles Dance playing Roderick Burgess.
Extraction 2
Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth made quite an impact last year with his action flick on Netflix, 'Extraction'. Now, the streaming service has revealed during their ongoing fan festival, TUDUM, that Hemsworth will be coming back with a sequel.
Last year, Joe Russo had revealed that 'Extraction 2' was going to be a fall-2021 production. Meaning, the film will not be releasing in 2021.
Stranger Things season 4 new spooky teaser
Netflix has unveiled a new spooky clip of ‘Stranger Things' season 4. The streaming giant dropped a short clip from the much-awaited season of the hit series. 'Stranger Things' is set to premiere in 2022 after being delayed by COVID-19.
The 90-second-long spoofy teaser opens with a flashback to the 1950s, where a family of four is moving to a pristine blue creel house in a vintage car. The clips then show a set of increasingly disturbing scenes before moving forward to the show's present-day, showing the familiar gang breaking into a house in search of something mystic.
'The Crown' S5 premier announced
Season 5 of 'The Crown' will release next year!
During the Tulum global event, Netflix has revealed that the new instalment of the Emmy-winning historical drama about the British royal family will premiere in November 2022.
The premiere month was unveiled by none other than the new Queen Elizabeth II herself, Imelda Staunton.
Bridgerton season 2 first look
Netflix unveiled its first look at the second season of the Shondaland series at its fan event 'Netflix Tudum'.
The short clip shows a heated talk between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). The upcoming season of the show will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton, Daphne's elder brother, and his journey to find love. The storyline is based on author Julia Quinn’s 'The Viscount Who Loved Me'.
Sex Education 4
Netflix's highly acclaimed series 'Sex Education' has been renewed for its fourth season just one week after the third season had premiered globally.
The streaming giant made the announcement with a vintage short clip from 'Moordale News'. Reading, ''Breaking News out of #TUDUM, 'Sex Education' has been renewed for Season 4!'
'Red Notice' exclusive clip
Dwayne Johnson shared an exclusive clip of his upcoming film 'Red Notice' that also stars Gal Gadit and Ryan Reynolds in lead roles. Johnson appeared through a special video screening during the event, to hype up the film addressing it as "Netflix's biggest movie ever" and "absolutely massive."
First-look of 'Ozark' S4
Netflix has released the first look of the fourth and final season of one of its top-rated series, 'Ozark'.
Starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner--and many others--the finale season is going to be deadlier than it already is.
The first footage, which was released as part of Netflix's ongoing TUDUM global fan event, sees barty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) in Mexico and cleaning up the mess (literally!) after that shocking ending from its previous season.
'Don't Look Up' trailer
The new trailer from this year's most-anticipated movie 'Don't Look Up' was released.
Starring Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Jonah Hill in pivotal roles, this new clip revolves around an astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) trying to explain to the President of the United States (Streep) and her Chief of Staff (Hill) that a comet is about to hit earth.
'Army of Thieves' trailer
Netflix has recently launched the first trailer Zack Snyder’s zombie-themed 'Army of Thieves'.
This instalment, which is the prequel to 'Army of the Dead', features Matthias Schweighöfer as Ludwig Dieter.
'Army of Thieves' will witness the character of Ludwig Dieter as a small-town bank teller being taken into an unknown world by a mysterious woman who hires him to crack a sequence of near-impossible safes all across Europe.