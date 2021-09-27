All major announcements from Netflix's big event: From 'Stranger Things' S4 to 'Red Notice' trailer

Netflix unveiled a bevvy of new shows, films, first look and trailers that are upcoming on the streaming giant in a global fan event.

The Sandman

The first footage from 'The Sandman' live-action TV series is here!

Netflix has dropped the first look from its upcoming adaptation of 'Neil Gaiman’s iconic Sandman comic as part of the streaming platform's TUDUM fan event. The mind-bending teaser shows Sturridge as the character, as well as Game of Thrones veteran Charles Dance playing Roderick Burgess.

