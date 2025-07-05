/All about the Ferrari SF90 Stradale: What makes it so powerful?

Ferrari SF90 Stradale is Ferrari's first plug-in hybrid supercar, combining a 4.0-litre V8 with three electric motors for 1000 hp. It accelerates 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and offers about 25 km electric range, all-wheel drive, and F1-inspired aerodynamics for top speed and control.
The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is Ferrari’s first plug-in hybrid supercar. It combines a powerful petrol engine with electric motors, offering both high speed and lower emissions. This model marks a major step in Ferrari’s move towards electrification.
The SF90 Stradale is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, paired with three electric motors. Together, they produce 1,000 horsepower. This makes it the most powerful road car Ferrari has ever made, setting new standards for performance.
The SF90 Stradale can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds. Its top speed is 340 km/h. Instant torque from the electric motors ensures fast response, making it one of the quickest cars on the road.
This Ferrari uses all-wheel drive, with power sent to all four wheels for better grip and control. Advanced electronics manage how power is delivered, helping the car handle sharp corners and high speeds with confidence.
The SF90 Stradale can travel up to 25 km using only electric power. With its 7.9 kWh battery. This means short city trips can be made without using petrol, reducing emissions. The plug-in system supports both performance and efficiency.
Similar to Formula One, the SF90 Stradale features active aerodynamic elements, a sculpted body, and lightweight carbon fibre materials. These features help the car move through air smoothly, improving stability and speed.
Inside, the SF90 Stradale has a digital cockpit with touch controls and advanced driver assistance systems. Over-the-air updates in car system keep the car’s tech current, while the interior blends comfort with Ferrari’s racing heritage.