LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /All about NASA’s Kennedy Space Center – Where Shubhanshu Shukla will lift off for space

All about NASA’s Kennedy Space Center – Where Shubhanshu Shukla will lift off for space

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 25, 2025, 11:21 IST | Updated: Jun 25, 2025, 11:21 IST

Indian pilot Shubhanshu Shukla begins astronaut training at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, marking a major step for India’s space ambitions. This historic moment boosts global collaboration and inspires the next generation of indian space explorers.

Kennedy Space Center – Where Space Missions Begin
1 / 7
(Photograph:NASA | X)

Kennedy Space Center – Where Space Missions Begin

NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida is the starting point for many space journeys. Soon, Indian pilot Shubhanshu Shukla will begin his astronaut training here, joining a long list of explorers who launched from this famous site.

India’s First Astronauts at Kennedy
2 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

India’s First Astronauts at Kennedy

Shubhanshu Shukla is set to be one of the first Indian astronauts to train at Kennedy Space Center. This training is a big step for India, showing the country’s growing dreams in space and inspiring people across India and the world.

What Makes Kennedy Space Center Special?
3 / 7
(Photograph:NASA)

What Makes Kennedy Space Center Special?

Kennedy Space Center is more than just a launch site. It is a place for learning about rockets, science, and new technology. Historic missions, like the Apollo Moon landings and Mars launches, all started here.

How Astronauts Train at Kennedy
4 / 7
(Photograph:X)

How Astronauts Train at Kennedy

At Kennedy, astronauts use simulators to practise flying and living in space. They learn how rockets work and get ready for the challenges of space travel. The centre has special equipment to help them prepare for every part of their mission.

A Proud Moment for India
5 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

A Proud Moment for India

Shubhanshu’s training at Kennedy shows India’s important role in global space missions. It is a proud time for the country, as Indian astronauts work with NASA and learn new skills for future space flights.

What Will Shubhanshu Do in Space?
6 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

What Will Shubhanshu Do in Space?

After training, Shubhanshu will join a mission that could include science experiments, testing new technology, and working with astronauts from other countries. His journey starts at Kennedy, however will help India’s space programme grow.

Looking Ahead – India’s Space Future
7 / 7
(Photograph:PTI)

Looking Ahead – India’s Space Future

With Kennedy Space Center as the launchpad, Shubhanshu’s journey is just the start. India’s space story is reaching new heights, and more Indian astronauts may follow, taking part in global missions and discoveries.

Trending Photo

31 countries unite for Axiom Mission 4 – What makes it special for India
13

31 countries unite for Axiom Mission 4 – What makes it special for India

These Indian Chess masters have defeated Magnus Carlsen in Classical Chess. Know who are they
6

These Indian Chess masters have defeated Magnus Carlsen in Classical Chess. Know who are they

Dreadful remains of 12-day war exist even as fragile ceasefire holds: Images of celebrations, and what's happening in the aftermath
8

Dreadful remains of 12-day war exist even as fragile ceasefire holds: Images of celebrations, and what's happening in the aftermath

Shubhanshu Shukla's liftoff: Indian astronaut's family, wife, and more as the Axiom-4 mission takes flight
7

Shubhanshu Shukla's liftoff: Indian astronaut's family, wife, and more as the Axiom-4 mission takes flight

What is stage separation? How it worked in Axiom Mission-4’s Falcon 9 launch
7

What is stage separation? How it worked in Axiom Mission-4’s Falcon 9 launch