/All about NASA’s Kennedy Space Center – Where Shubhanshu Shukla will lift off for space

Indian pilot Shubhanshu Shukla begins astronaut training at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, marking a major step for India’s space ambitions. This historic moment boosts global collaboration and inspires the next generation of indian space explorers.
NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida is the starting point for many space journeys. Soon, Indian pilot Shubhanshu Shukla will begin his astronaut training here, joining a long list of explorers who launched from this famous site.
Shubhanshu Shukla is set to be one of the first Indian astronauts to train at Kennedy Space Center. This training is a big step for India, showing the country’s growing dreams in space and inspiring people across India and the world.
Kennedy Space Center is more than just a launch site. It is a place for learning about rockets, science, and new technology. Historic missions, like the Apollo Moon landings and Mars launches, all started here.
At Kennedy, astronauts use simulators to practise flying and living in space. They learn how rockets work and get ready for the challenges of space travel. The centre has special equipment to help them prepare for every part of their mission.
Shubhanshu’s training at Kennedy shows India’s important role in global space missions. It is a proud time for the country, as Indian astronauts work with NASA and learn new skills for future space flights.
After training, Shubhanshu will join a mission that could include science experiments, testing new technology, and working with astronauts from other countries. His journey starts at Kennedy, however will help India’s space programme grow.
With Kennedy Space Center as the launchpad, Shubhanshu’s journey is just the start. India’s space story is reaching new heights, and more Indian astronauts may follow, taking part in global missions and discoveries.