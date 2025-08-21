/Aliens at Area 51? 8 mysteries of UFOs, crash sites and secret bases

Although the crash occurred near Roswell, New Mexico, conspiracy theories tie the wreckage and alleged alien bodies directly to Area 51. At first, the US Army reported finding a 'flying disc,' before later retracting the claim and saying it was a weather balloon. Decades later, declassified files confirmed the debris was part of Project Mogul, a secret programme to monitor Soviet nuclear activity. Still, many UFO believers insist the materials were far too advanced for the 1940s, fuelling speculation that alien evidence was secretly moved to Area 51.