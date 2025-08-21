/'Alien technology': What happened when the mysterious tower at Area 51 was discovered?

Within hours of the discovery, social media was flooded with outlandish interpretations. Some claimed it resembled 'alien technology' or a 'UFO charging dock,' while others likened it to the triangular monolith on Phobos, the Martian moon. Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) became home to a stream of theories, ranging from jokes about it being a Toblerone-shaped skyscraper to suggestions that it was a marker for extraterrestrial landing. A mystic even linked the structure to long-standing claims of tunnels beneath Area 51 leading to dimensional portals. Such commentary reflected the enduring fascination with Area 51, which has been at the centre of UFO and alien conspiracy theories since the Roswell incident of 1947.