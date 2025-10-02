/Alien spaceship? Understanding how '3I/ATLAS' compares to 'Oumuamua and Borisov

Shape: ʻOumuamua had a cigar- or pancake-like elongated shape; Borisov looked like a regular comet; 3I/ATLAS appears more comet-like but details are emerging.

Speed: All three traveled at hyperbolic velocities, meaning they are not bound to the Sun. ʻOumuamua’s velocity was particularly high, suggesting it spent millions of years drifting between stars.

Behavior: ʻOumuamua accelerated mysteriously; Borisov followed expected physics; 3I/ATLAS shows early signs of typical cometary dynamics, but more data is needed.