/Alien life might be hiding in 'patterns', not just planets? Here's what it means

Are we looking for extraterrestrial life the wrong way? A groundbreaking new study suggests astrobiologists should stop looking for specific biosignatures on single planets, and instead hunt for statistical ‘patterns’ of life spreading across entire star systems.
Currently, astrobiologists search for alien life by looking for ‘biosignatures’—specific gases like oxygen or methane in a planet's atmosphere. However, non-living geological processes can also produce these gases, creating frustrating false positives.
A team led by researchers from the Earth-Life Science Institute and the National Institute for Basic Biology has proposed a radical new method: the ‘agnostic biosignature’. This approach doesn't assume what alien life looks like or how it breathes.
The strategy is built on the concept of ‘panspermia’—the idea that life doesn't just stay on one planet, but can actually move and spread between different worlds across a star system via meteorites or other means.
The second pillar of the theory is that once life spreads to a new planet, it inevitably begins to change that planet's environment. The researchers theorize that if life successfully hops between planets, it will leave behind a distinct statistical footprint.
Using agent-based simulations, the scientists proved that if life spreads and alters multiple planets in a region, it creates a measurable statistical link between those planets' characteristics and their physical locations in space.
While this method might overlook some isolated life-bearing planets, its main advantage is accuracy. By identifying ‘clusters’ of planets that share biological patterns, astronomers can avoid false positives and prioritize where to point highly sought-after telescopes like the JWST.
“Even if life elsewhere is fundamentally different from life on Earth, its large-scale effects… may still leave detectable traces,” explained co-author Lana Sinapayen. This means humanity might finally be able to detect life that operates on chemistry completely alien to our own.