/Alien fuel at Area 51? The shocking truth about Bob Lazar’s element 115 claims

When Bob Lazar stepped into the spotlight in 1989, he made claims that would transform the world of UFO conspiracy theories. Speaking in a televised interview, Lazar asserted he had worked on reverse-engineering alien spacecraft at a facility known as S-4, close to Area 51. Among his most astonishing revelations was the existence of a mysterious material he called Element 115. According to Lazar, this exotic fuel was at the heart of extraterrestrial propulsion systems, capable of bending gravity itself. At the time, the element was unheard of in science. More than a decade later, laboratories succeeded in creating it, sparking renewed debate about whether Lazar’s testimony had some truth.