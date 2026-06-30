/Alice in Borderland to Isle of Dogs: Nijiro Murakami's movies and shows you shouldn't miss

From making his acting debut in 2014 to gaining global recognition through the show Alice in Borderland, let's take a look at the movies and shows of Nijiro Murakami.
Nijiro Murakami is a renowned Japanese actor who gained global recognition for his role as Shuntaro Chishiya in the hit Netflix show Alice in Borderland. He recently has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The actor has recently been caught up in the controversy in which he reportedly has been accused of assaulting his girlfriend. Later, he broke his silence on social media about the matter discreetly. Raised in Tokyo and Okinawa, Nijiro is the son of actor Jun Murakami and acclaimed singer UA. Here are a few of the features, movies and shows of his you should binge-watch.
The Japanese TV series is about three generations of a Japanese family's women, who face the challenges of their respective eras. Throughout their lives, each of them forms a special connection with a radio programme. Nijiro Murakami plays the role of Isamu Kijima, Senkichi's younger son / Yasuko's friend.
The Japanese romance movie follows the story of young man Shota Iwamatsu, who dreams of becoming an actor. He teaches stage play at a nursing home for the elderly. Due to an incident, he flees with Takara Yamashita, who also works at the same nursing home. Nijiro Murakami plays the titular role.
The action-thriller movie is the second part of the second movie of the Tokyo Revengers series, which is based on a manga series with the same title and has also been made into an anime. It centres on the violent October 31, 2005, gang conflict between Toman and the dark Valhalla gang. Nijiro plays the role of Kazutora Hanemiya.
Alice in Borderland is all about the obsessed gamer Arisu, who suddenly finds himself in a strange, emptied-out version of Tokyo in which he and his friends must compete in dangerous games in order to survive. Nijiro, who has appeared in seasons 1 and 2 and made a guest appearance in season 3, plays the role of Shuntarō Chishiya, a mysterious, quiet, and sly player who teams up with Kuina to steal Hatter's deck of cards, believing that a full deck would transport them out of the empty city.
The film tells the story of the mayor of Megasaki, who orders all the dogs to be quarantined on an island after the outbreak of canine flu. A young boy arrives on the isle to search for his dog with the help of a few exiled mongrels. Nijiro plays the role of editor Hiroshi. The adventure-fantasy film features a star-studded cast that includes Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Tilda Swinton, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson and Bryan Cranston, among others.
The mini-series tells the story of a former saxophone player who becomes the advisor of a small brass band at a run-down high school. But he has to deal with the problem of students who have lost their dreams. Nijiro Murakami plays the role of Hiroto Aosima.