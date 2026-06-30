/Alice in Borderland to Isle of Dogs: Nijiro Murakami's movies and shows you shouldn't miss

Nijiro Murakami is a renowned Japanese actor who gained global recognition for his role as Shuntaro Chishiya in the hit Netflix show Alice in Borderland. He recently has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The actor has recently been caught up in the controversy in which he reportedly has been accused of assaulting his girlfriend. Later, he broke his silence on social media about the matter discreetly. Raised in Tokyo and Okinawa, Nijiro is the son of actor Jun Murakami and acclaimed singer UA. Here are a few of the features, movies and shows of his you should binge-watch.