/Alia Bhatt's Cannes 2026 fashion diary: From power dressing in black to embracing Disney princess glam

Alia Bhatt made a powerful entry at Nice Côte d'Azur Airport as she headed to the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. She opted for a sharp all-black look that perfectly channelled her boss-lady vibe. Showcasing a monochrome aesthetic, her outfit featured a black Carolina Herrera blazer paired with the label’s Camila skinny pants, black sunglasses, matching heels, and a shoulder bag.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the outfit exceeded fans’ expectations as they eagerly awaited her appearance on the Cannes 2026 red carpet.