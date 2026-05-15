/Alia Bhatt's Cannes 2026 fashion diary: From power dressing in black to embracing Disney princess glam

Alia Bhatt turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 in stunning couture. From owning the spotlight at the airport in an all-black ensemble to channelling her dreamy Disney princess era with surreal gowns- here's a look back at Alia's Cannes fashion.
Alia Bhatt truly made her mark at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival with a series of striking looks. From owning the airport in an all-black, boss-lady ensemble to channelling a dreamy Disney princess vibe on the red carpet, she delivered one standout moment after another. Revisit her outfits from her arrival in Cannes to her appearance at the dinner celebration.
Alia Bhatt made a powerful entry at Nice Côte d'Azur Airport as she headed to the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. She opted for a sharp all-black look that perfectly channelled her boss-lady vibe. Showcasing a monochrome aesthetic, her outfit featured a black Carolina Herrera blazer paired with the label’s Camila skinny pants, black sunglasses, matching heels, and a shoulder bag.
Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the outfit exceeded fans’ expectations as they eagerly awaited her appearance on the Cannes 2026 red carpet.
The Alpha actress made her first festival appearance in a ’50s-style dress from That Antique Piece, hand-painted by Basuri Chokshi. Designed by Yash Patil, the outfit featured a corseted bodice and a voluminous skirt, layered with silk organza and tulle. The entire ensemble depicted a scenic landscape.
She completed her look with diamond studs and mules. Her hair was styled in a French-twisted bun, sending waves of nostalgia for an old-era charm.
For the opening ceremony, Bhatt chose a custom coral-pink Tamara Ralph couture gown in silk crêpe. It featured a bustier neckline with a plunging central cut-out, giving an Indian touch to the silhouette. She carried a sheer silk chiffon dupatta draped around her arms.
Her attire was completed with a pink coral necklace, square-cut earrings, and an Asscher-cut diamond ring.
The RRR actress stunned in her third look at the Bharat Pavilion, wearing custom Tarun Tahiliani couture. Designed by Rhea Kapoor, she opted for an ivory and gold corset saree, elevated with a touch of desi drama and styled with a bindi, nose pin, jhumka-style earrings, a payal (anklet), a vintage umbrella, and beautiful hand accessories that enhanced the silhouette. Her ensemble beautifully channelled a vintage-era charm.
Alia Bhatt stole the spotlight at her second appearance on the Cannes red carpet. She wore a striking, custom-made Danielle Frankel icy blue gown. As soon as the actress arrived, her Cinderella‑coded outfit immediately became one of the most talked-about looks of the event.
Bhatt accessorised her look with a custom lace high-neck necklace and drop earrings, channelling a classic fairy-tale aesthetic with a modern, minimalist twist.
Bhatt brought all the glam to the Jane & Gong Li dinner celebration at Cannes in a custom deep burgundy ensemble, designed by Tarun Tahiliani. It highlighted an off-the-shoulder corseted bodice, folded sleeve details, and a long column skirt patterned with unique motifs.
The actress styled her look with a high-neck choker and earrings and carried a small vintage hand fan. The dress instantly drew the audience’s attention, garnering compliments from fans for its Bridgerton-inspired vibe.