/Alexander Zverev admits he is struggling mentally: 5 athletes who battled depression and anxiety

Three-time Grand Slam finalist Alexander Zverev's admission that he is struggling mentally in life, after his first-round exit at Wimbledon this week, has once again triggered conversation around mental health in sports and the importance of talking about it. The third-seeded German lost to unseeded Arthur Rinderknech of France, and what he said after the loss broke a million hearts. “I feel very alone out there at times," Zverev admitted, his words resonating with everyone who had ever felt lonely in life. "I struggle mentally. ... I’m trying to find ways to kind of get out of this hole. I keep kind of finding myself back in it in a way,” Zverev said. The world number 3 cleared that it is not a feeling he had only on the tennis court, but in life. “I feel, generally speaking, quite alone in life at the moment, which is a feeling that is not very nice. It’s not a feeling on a tennis court, it’s just a life feeling in general." Here are some other major athletes who have opened up about their mental health struggles.