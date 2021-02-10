Al-Amal: UAE targets ambitious goals in first Arab mission to Mars

The United Arab Emirates, made up of seven members including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, has 12 satellites in orbit, with plans to launch several more in coming years.

Al-Amal flows

The first Arab interplanetary mission reached Mars' orbit Tuesday in the most critical stage of its journey to unravel the secrets of weather on the Red Planet.

The unmanned probe -- named "Al-Amal", Arabic for "Hope" -- blasted off from Japan last year, the latest step in the UAE's ambitious space programme.

The oil-rich nation's project draws inspiration from the Middle East's golden age of cultural and scientific achievements.

(Photograph:AFP)