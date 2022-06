Akshay Kumar in Baby

Written and directed by Neeraj Pandey starring Akshay Kumar as the main lead, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Rana Daggubati, Danny Denzongpa, and Anupam Kher playing undercover agents.

The plot revolves around a mission to eliminate terrorists planning strikes in India. With all the action required, there could be no better actor than Akshay to play this character.

(Photograph:Twitter)