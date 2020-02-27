Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Hrithik Roshan & others sizzle in Dabboo Ratnani calendar

Ananya Panday

Newbie Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut last year with 'Student of the Year 2', has now made her debut on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar for 2020.



Ananya looks cool in neon shorts with a black crop top, as she completed her look with a metallic jacket and a pair of stilettos. In the picture, she is seen striking a pose with a football.

(Photograph:Instagram)