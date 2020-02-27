Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Hrithik Roshan & others sizzle in Dabboo Ratnani calendar

The most awaited Dabboo Ratnani Calendar is finally out, and like every year this year's pictures are once again setting the internet on fire. Check out your favourite star's photos from the Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

She's bold and she's a badass -- Aishwarya Rai is pictured looking straight into the camera with her kohl-rimmed eyes. The former Miss World is looking flawless in loose and straight hair look.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff unveiled his look from the Dabboo Ratnani calendar 2020 and the 'Baaghi 3' actor is looking dapper in shirtless portrait. Tiger is seen posing with his formal white shirt unbuttoned, showing off his ripped body. 

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone has been posing for years for Daboo Ratnani, and this year she goes nude and was seen carrying a big black book to cover her body.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's black-and-white portrait features a close-up shot of the superstar as he is seen looking directly into the camera.

Hrithik Roshan

If you are not over Hrithik Roshan's 'War' vibes, this calendar leaf is for you as the actor poses with his six-pack abs and leather straps. 

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has Elsa from 'The Frozen' vibes in an icy cool blue high-slit dress that she completes with open, wavy hair. 

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra is seen dazzling in her biker girl.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani wins the most seductive pose on the calendar award as she poses with only a large green leaf. 

Varun Dhawan

This year, Varun Dhawan features in a black and white shot on Ratnani’s calendar.

Bhumi Pednekar

This is the first time when Bhumi Pednekar has appeared in Dabboo Ratnani's calendar. After Sunny Leone and Kiara, Bhumi has posed topless for the calendar. This is one of the boldest photoshoots of Bhumi where she is posing topless in a bathtub.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan looks dapper in this photo, where he is seen posing in all denim look with a red scooter in the backdrop. 

Ananya Panday

Newbie Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut last year with  'Student of the Year 2', has now made her debut on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar for 2020.

Ananya looks cool in neon shorts with a black crop top, as she completed her look with a metallic jacket and a pair of stilettos. In the picture, she is seen striking a pose with a football.

Kartik Aaryan

Dabboo Ratnani did not get enough of Kartik Aaryan and thus he shot him in three different poses and attires. In one shot he is seen wearing an orange shirt and trousers while in another he is pictured in a casual jacket and jeans. 

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is always seen doing something different everything and for this year's calendar, the actor is pictured riding a segway while taking his dog for a walk. The actor is looking cool in a blue t-shirt and sunglasses.

