Akshay Kumar completes 30 years in Bollywood: Five films that made him a star

Updated: May 04, 2022, 07:03 PM(IST)

Akshay Kumar has dramatically changed his image over the 3 decades he has been a part of Bollywood. The actor who started with hard-core action films has shifted focus to more message-driven cinema in the past decade or so. The actor completes 30 years in Bollywood today and we look back at the five films that made him a star.

Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994)

This Sameer Malkan directorial which is best known for its title track is an action comedy film, featuring Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles. This flick was a remake of The Hard Way 1991 (Hollywood). This was a super-hit film and still persists to win the heart of youngsters to date.Plot: A police officer Karan Joglekar seeks revenge when his brother is murdered by an underworld figure. Things get complicated when actor Deepak Kumar encounters this police inspector who agrees to help the officer with the case by enacting as a cop, as he wanted to add realism to his acting by observing the police inspector.



(Photograph:Twitter)