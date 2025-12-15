/Akashteer: How India’s invisible shield connects radars, sensors and C4ISR in real time

At the heart of Akashteer’s capability is its ability to bring together diverse radar systems and sensors into a single, real-time operational framework. The system incorporates Tactical Control Radar REPORTER, 3D Tactical Control Radars, low-level lightweight radar and the radar of Akash weapon system, among others. These sensors work together, feeding data into a common processing framework that further builds a unified air picture for all defence units involved. It becomes the core of the Indian Army's air defence (AAD) system and with the help of this integration the system reduces the possibility of accidentally hitting friendly targets, by distinguishing between hostile and friendly aircraft in contested airspace.