/Ajit Pawar killed in plane crash: Same operator, same aircraft type, 2nd crash in 3 years

The crash that killed Ajit Pawar marks the second major accident for operator VSR Ventures in three years, following a similar Learjet 45 crash in Mumbai in 2023. Owned by Vijay Kumar Singh and Rohit Singh, the New Delhi-based firm is now under intense scrutiny.
On Wednesday morning, a Bombardier Learjet 45 (VT-SSK) operated by VSR Ventures crashed while attempting to land at Baramati, killing Ajit Pawar and four others. The aircraft reportedly lost control and burst into flames, leaving no survivors in a tragedy that has stunned Maharashtra.
New Delhi-based VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd. is the company responsible for the ill-fated flight. Owned by directors Vijay Kumar Singh and Rohit Singh, the firm manages a fleet of 17 aircraft and has been operating non-scheduled charter and air ambulance services since 2011.
This is the second crash involving a VSR Ventures Learjet 45 in just three years. In September 2023, another aircraft of the same make (VT-DBL) crash-landed at Mumbai airport during heavy rain. While the fuselage broke in two, all eight occupants miraculously survived that incident.
Despite the recurring accidents, VSR Director Vijay Kumar Singh defended the company’s safety protocols immediately after the Baramati crash. He told the media the aircraft was "100 per cent safe" and said it might be because of poor visibility, insisting the crew was highly experienced.
The "deja vu" nature of the accident same operator, same aircraft type, and landing phase failure has triggered a high-level probe. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is now investigating whether systemic lapses at VSR Ventures contributed to two major hull losses in such a short span.