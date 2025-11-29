/Airbus A320 recall: How many jets operate in India and who owns them?

Some A320s are flown in Indian skies but registered abroad, while others are India-registered but operated internationally. This fluid movement makes it difficult to produce a precise, stable count at any one moment.
Air India recently completed a large retrofit programme and now operates 104 Airbus A320-family jets, including A320ceo, A320neo and A321 variants. These aircraft form the backbone of Air India’s domestic network and short-haul international routes. With upgraded cabins and standardised layouts, it is one of the largest A320-family fleets in India under a single airline group.
Although exact numbers shift due to rapid deliveries and retirements, IndiGo operates one of the world’s largest A320-family fleets, with well over 100 A320s and A320neos, plus a significant number of A321neos. Publicly available fleet data shows IndiGo consistently adding narrow-body Airbus jets, making it India’s dominant A320 operator by total aircraft count and daily utilisation.
Following restructuring under the Tata Group, Air India Express absorbed parts of the former AIX Connect fleet and operates a mix of A320-200 and A320neo aircraft. These jets primarily serve domestic and regional international sectors, adding another notable share of A320-family aircraft to India’s total operational pool.
Beyond the major carriers, several smaller operators, charter companies and leasing arrangements bring additional A320-family aircraft into India. Some are short-term wet leases to handle seasonal demand, while others are long-term dry leases. These fleets are often not fully disclosed in public registries, but they contribute measurably to the national A320 count.
Combining Air India’s 104 aircraft, IndiGo’s large and constantly growing fleet, Air India Express’ Airbus narrow-bodies, and additional leased aircraft across smaller carriers, India is estimated to operate approximately 300 to 400 Airbus A320-family aircraft. This range reflects the constant turnover in airline fleets and the lack of a unified, real-time registry.
India’s airlines frequently take new deliveries, return leased aircraft, or temporarily ground jets for maintenance or upgrades. Some A320s are flown in Indian skies but registered abroad, while others are India-registered but operated internationally. This fluid movement makes it difficult to produce a precise, stable count at any one moment.
With around 70 per cent of India’s commercial fleet comprising Airbus models, the A320 has become the country’s essential workhorse. Its efficiency, fast turnaround, and suitability for dense domestic routes make it the preferred narrow-body aircraft for almost every major Indian carrier. As India’s aviation market grows, the number of A320-family aircraft is expected to increase steadily in the coming years.