/Airbus A320 recall: How cosmic radiation can hijack a plane’s brain mid-flight

When planes cruise at high altitude, they are above most of Earth’s protective atmosphere. That means solar particles, cosmic rays, and high-energy protons strike aircraft electronics thousands of times more intensely than they strike devices on the ground. These particles can pass through metal, avionics panels, and even shielded circuitry.
A single cosmic ray can cause what engineers call a Single Event Upset (SEU) a bit-flip in memory that changes a “0” to a “1.” In aircraft avionics, even tiny errors can distort flight-control inputs, sensor readings, autopilot behaviour, or navigation data. This makes radiation a real but invisible threat inside modern fly-by-wire aircraft like the Airbus A320.
Unlike older planes that used cables and pulleys, the Airbus A320 depends on fully electronic flight-control computers. If radiation corrupts the math that tells the aircraft how to pitch, roll, or climb, the system may:
During solar storms or coronal mass ejections, the Sun releases massive bursts of radiation. When those particles hit Earth’s atmosphere, aviation risk spikes dramatically, sometimes by 1000 per cent. These storms can increase the chance of avionics interference, GPS disruption, and even force polar flights to be rerouted.
While avionics systems undergo strict radiation-hardening and redundancy tests, shielding reduces exposure, it does not eliminate it. No aircraft can be perfectly protected against every high-energy particle. When a cosmic ray hits the exact wrong transistor at the exact wrong moment, critical system logic can fail for milliseconds or longer.
Avionics don’t flash warnings saying “Solar radiation detected.” Instead, the aircraft may show symptoms like:
The global grounding of thousands of A320s after a radiation-corrupted flight-control event shows that this is no longer a theoretical risk. As planes become more digital and more automated, the threat from solar and cosmic radiation increases. Regulators, manufacturers, and airlines now face a difficult truth: the skies are safe but increasingly vulnerable to the universe itself.