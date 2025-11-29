/Airbus A320 grounded: Can pilots override a computer glitch in mid-flight?

The Airbus A320 family does not use traditional mechanical linkages (cables/pulleys) from the cockpit sticks to the control surfaces. Instead, when a pilot moves the side-stick or control column, that input is transmitted electronically to flight-control computers (via a fly-by-wire, or FBW, system), which then calculate and send signals to actuators that move the ailerons, elevators, rudder, etc. Because of this, the plane’s response depends fundamentally on these computers functioning correctly. If a critical computer fails or its software is compromised, the connection between pilot commands and control-surface movement becomes vulnerable.