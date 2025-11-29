/Airbus A320 glitch grounds Indian flights! Here's what IndiGo and Air India said

Both IndiGo and Air India have issued public statements acknowledging the recall notice. IndiGo said it is “working closely with Airbus” to carry out the update and doing its best to minimise disruption. Air India said parts of its fleet will undergo software/hardware realignment, which will lead to “longer turnaround time and possible delays.” Air India Express also confirmed it will follow the directive, though it said most of its jets might not be impacted.