Airbus A320 glitch grounds Indian flights! Here's what IndiGo and Air India said

Published: Nov 29, 2025, 07:54 IST | Updated: Nov 29, 2025, 07:54 IST

Both IndiGo and Air India say they are “prioritising safety first” and coordinating with regulators and maintenance teams.

1. Airbus Has Ordered a Global Fix for A320-Family Jets — Indian Carriers Included
In late November 2025, Airbus issued an urgent directive to update or retrofit a majority of its A320-family fleet, over 6,000 aircraft globally, after discovering a software issue that could compromise flight-control data under certain conditions. In India, major airlines such as IndiGo and Air India (which includes its subsidiary Air India Express) publicly confirmed they have received the directive.

2. Over 350 A320-Family Aircraft in India Are Affected, Sources Say
According to industry reporting, more than 350 A320-family jets across IndiGo and Air India Group will need the mandated software or hardware update. That represents a substantial portion of India’s single-aisle fleet, making the recall one of the largest aviation disruptions the country has seen in recent times.

3. Airlines Say They Are Complying — But Warn of Delays and Longer Turnaround Times
Both IndiGo and Air India have issued public statements acknowledging the recall notice. IndiGo said it is “working closely with Airbus” to carry out the update and doing its best to minimise disruption. Air India said parts of its fleet will undergo software/hardware realignment, which will lead to “longer turnaround time and possible delays.” Air India Express also confirmed it will follow the directive, though it said most of its jets might not be impacted.

4. The Upgrade Is Mandatory Before Next Flight — So Affected Jets Are Grounded at least Temporarily
The directive from Airbus (and backed by regulators such as EASA) requires all affected A320-family aircraft to receive the software/hardware update before their next flight. For many planes, this means a brief grounding (while software is patched), but for some, especially those needing hardware changes, the downtime could be longer, affecting flight schedules and capacity.

5. Impact Likely to Ripple Through India’s Dominant Narrow-Body Fleet
In India, narrow-body Airbus jets A320, A321, and A319 form the backbone of domestic and short-haul operations. With hundreds of these jets under recall, airlines will likely face:

  • flight cancellations or delays,
  • rescheduling difficulties,
  • pressure on other aircraft types,
  • passenger disruptions during peak travel demand.
6. Airlines Are Trying to Minimize Disruption — But Still Brace for Headaches
Both IndiGo and Air India say they are “prioritising safety first” and coordinating with regulators and maintenance teams. However, given high daily utilisation of narrow-body jets, even short groundings can cause cascading delays, overbookings, or temporary reduction in route frequency, affecting many travellers in coming days.

7. Passengers Should Expect Possible Delays — And Keep an Eye on Airline Notices
If you have a flight booked with an Indian carrier operating A320-family aircraft, be alert: some flights may be cancelled, rescheduled, or delayed until upgrades are complete. Airlines are updating passengers via official channels, websites, and booking-system alerts. Given the scale, 350+ aircraft impacted, disruptions could last a few days. For frequent flyers and travellers during holiday peaks, contingency planning (flexible tickets, travel insurance, alternate flights) may be wise.

