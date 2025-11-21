/Air Force One to Russia’s Il-96 and Air India One: Top 6 presidential aircraft that are more advanced than fighter jets

Air Force One has long been regarded as the world’s benchmark for airborne presidential command. The current VC-25A aircraft, adapted from the Boeing 747-200, has been undergoing upgrades while two new 747-8 replacements are being introduced. Costs rose sharply due to advanced communications, electronic warfare protection, cybersecurity infrastructure and full command-and-control capability, making the new aircraft among the most expensive ever built.

According to the Boeing website, the 'flying Oval Office' offers around 4,000 square feet of space, including a conference and dining room, private presidential quarters, multiple staff offices, a convertible medical suite, crew and media work areas, and two galleys that can serve 100 meals at once. It features significant structural modifications, including specialist navigation systems, defensive technology, a self-contained baggage loader and integrated front and rear air-stairs for independent operation.