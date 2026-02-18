/AI Summit 2026: Why western delegates are lying about upcoming AI job crisis?

The final unspoken truth of the summit was the death of wage arbitrage. For decades, India’s competitive advantage was skilled labor at a lower cost than the West. AI negates this advantage by offering "intelligence" at the cost of electricity. A US company no longer needs to outsource coding or support to Bangalore if an AI agent in a Virginia data center can do it instantly for pennies. The Western delegates’ focus on "collaboration" conveniently sidestepped this economic reality: that AI isn't just a new tool, it is a new, infinitely cheaper labor force that lives on the cloud, not in a country.