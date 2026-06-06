/AI robot race: Who is leading global AI robot production?

According to the International Federation of Robotics, China, South Korea, Japan, Germany, and the United States are currently leading the global automation race, deploying millions of industrial machines across their manufacturing sectors.
China leads the world by installing 54 per cent of all new industrial robots annually. The country now boasts an operational stock of over 2 million units, heavily driven by its aggressive national automation strategies.
South Korea holds the global record for automation with 1,220 robots for every 10,000 human employees. This exceptionally high density is primarily fuelled by its massive electronics and highly competitive automotive manufacturing sectors.
Japan remains the world's predominant robot manufacturing country, supplying advanced robotics technology globally. It maintains a strong domestic presence with an operational stock of over 400,000 units and a density of 446 robots per 10,000 workers.
Germany is Europe's undisputed automation powerhouse, accounting for the highest operational robot stock on the continent. With 449 robots per 10,000 employees, its robotics industry is deeply integrated into domestic car manufacturing.
The United States commands a massive operational stock of over 365,000 robots and ranks globally with 307 units per 10,000 workers. The nation is currently focused on merging advanced generative AI software with heavy robotic hardware.