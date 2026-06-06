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‘AI is changing how kids play’: 5 next-gen AI robot toys for your kids

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 06, 2026, 16:33 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2026, 16:33 IST

Artificial intelligence is changing how children play and learn. Instead of remote-controlled cars, the market is now dominated by advanced robotics that can hold genuine conversations, read facial expressions, teach complex coding, and adapt their personalities.

Miko 3: The smart learning companion
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Miko 3: The smart learning companion

Miko 3 uses deep-learning AI to recognise faces, understand voices, and adapt its personality to your child. It acts as an interactive study buddy, offering educational STEAM content, storytelling, and conversational learning within a heavily encrypted, kid-safe environment.

Embodied Moxie: The emotional coach
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Embodied Moxie: The emotional coach

Moxie is a revolutionary conversational AI robot designed to help children develop critical social and emotional skills. Using advanced natural language processing, it holds genuine, eye-to-eye conversations and guides kids through interactive learning modules to boost their confidence.

Loona: The intelligent robotic pet
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Loona: The intelligent robotic pet

Loona is a remarkably advanced AI pet that mimics realistic animal behaviours and emotions. Equipped with voice command recognition and an HD camera, she independently explores her environment, plays games, and reacts playfully to physical touch just like a real dog or cat.

Emo: The expressive desktop robot
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Emo: The expressive desktop robot

Emo is a cutting-edge desktop AI pet equipped with an Emotion Engine System capable of over 1,000 different expressions and movements. He independently explores his surroundings, recognises up to 10 distinct faces, and responds to interactions with life-like, evolving moods.

Sphero BOLT: The advanced coding ball
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Sphero BOLT: The advanced coding ball

The Sphero BOLT is a highly durable programmable robotic sphere that turns complex coding into an engaging physical game. Featuring an 8x8 LED matrix and advanced sensors, it teaches children real-world computational skills ranging from simple block-based coding to advanced JavaScript.

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