In Pics | AI images of billionaire Elon Musk as an Indian groom take internet by storm

Written By: Ipsa Prasun Updated: May 31, 2023, 02:04 PM IST

With Artificial Intelligence (AI) taking over the world, social media has also not been lagging behind. Various applications of AI have been trending on social media and people can’t stop obsessing over the artsy illustrations of the AI which have taken over the internet by storm. Interestingly enough, a wedding photography page on Instagram called Rolling Canvas Presentations reimagined billionaire Elon Musk as an Indian groom and the results have stunned everyone.

AI images of Elon Musk as an India groom

The recent AI images of billionaire Elon Musk as an Indian groom have stunned the internet and are turning viral. These images were created using Midjourney.

AI images of Elon riding a horse

The AI images show Elon Musk as an Indian groom, wearing a sherwani, dancing with the guests and riding a horse.

AI revolutionises the world!

The caption of the post read, "When Elon Musk had an Indian wedding - in my imagination :) From the times when we used to paint our imagination on paper to now when we can convey our ideas to computers/AI and it brings them to reality. Fascinated to be alive at these times and be part of a possible transition. Not sure if it's for good or bad, but it's happening. The world is changing and it's changing fast."

Social media goes gaga over Elon's AI images

The AI pictures of Elon Musk as a groom attracted the users of Twitter and Instagram. Several users loved the artist's work and were thrilled to see Elon Musk as an Indian groom.

Elon's AI images captivates audiences

Users dropped their comments on these AI pictures of Elon Musk as an Indian groom, with several of them commenting that they would like to have thought that these pictures were real and not AI generated.

Not the only one with AI images!

However, this is not the first time that AI generated pictures of famous personalities or historical buildings were posted on the internet. Previously too, several AI pictures of Mahatma Gandhi, Albert Einstein, Nikola Tesla and several others were posted on social media platforms.

