AI-generated images of Hollywood stars walking through the streets of Varanasi

| Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 07:46 PM IST

AI has yet again shocked us with enthralling images of Hollywood stars dressed up as Indian monks. So what are we waiting for? Let's quickly dive into this mesmerising AI artwork that has been floating around social media

Zendaya

Zendaya had earlier mesmerised us with her gorgeous looks at the Bulgari event and now an AI-generated image of hers has again held our hearts captive. Doesn't she look stunning in an embellished "maang teeka" (head accessory) and an orange saree?

(Photograph: Twitter )

Scarlett Johansson

This AI-generated image of Scarlett Johansson dressed up in a saffron saree and "rudraksha" (blueberry beads) mala has captivated our hearts. Scarlett Johansson is one of the most successful and highest-paid actresses in the world.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Keanu Reeves

This AI-generated image of Keanu in orange attire, walking through the streets of Varanasi with his heart-warming smile is all we needed to make our day!

(Photograph: Twitter )

Robert Downey Jr.

If his performance in movies like Sherlock Holmes, Iron Man and Avengers: Endgame was not enough to enthral us, his AI-generated image makes you re-live that magic. This AI image of Robert Downey Jr. with his messy hair and a "tilak" (red mark) on the forehead has definitely riveted us.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Jennifer Aniston

From spellbinding us with her performance in Friends as Rachel Green to this desi AI-generated avatar, Jennifer Aniston never fails to impress us. Dolled up in an orange saree, Jennifer looks stunning in this AI image of hers.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Leonardo DiCaprio

Oh and how can one forget about Leo when talking about enchanting performances and enthralling personality? AI-generated images of Leonardo DiCaprio dressed as a monk with a "tilak" (red spot) on his forehead, sitting near the Ganges in Varanasi have been doing the round on social media platforms.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Emilia Clarke

Not just for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, but all her other performances as well, Emilia Clarke is definitely the queen of our hearts, and this AI image of hers is a testament to the same.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Natalie Portman

Dressed up in a yellow and orange saree with a "maang teeka" (head accessory), Natalie Portman is looking drop-dead gorgeous in this AI-generated image of hers.

(Photograph: Twitter )