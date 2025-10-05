LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /AI data centres in space? Jeff Bezos thinks its possible in next 10 years

AI data centres in space? Jeff Bezos thinks its possible in next 10 years

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Oct 05, 2025, 01:50 IST | Updated: Oct 05, 2025, 01:50 IST

Traditional ground-based data centres now demand massive amounts of electricity and water, with projections showing their energy usage doubling over the next decade, raising urgent concerns about sustainability and cost.

AI Drives Unprecedented Data Demand
1 / 8
(Photograph: Qualcomm)

AI Drives Unprecedented Data Demand

Global adoption of artificial intelligence and cloud computing has triggered exponential growth in data centre infrastructure, pushing energy consumption to historic highs and straining terrestrial resources.

Earth’s Energy Crisis Escalates
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Earth’s Energy Crisis Escalates

Traditional ground-based data centres now demand massive amounts of electricity and water, with projections showing their energy usage doubling over the next decade, raising urgent concerns about sustainability and cost.

AI Drives Unprecedented Data Demand
3 / 8
(Photograph: Reuters)

AI Drives Unprecedented Data Demand

Global adoption of artificial intelligence and cloud computing has triggered exponential growth in data centre infrastructure, pushing energy consumption to historic highs and straining terrestrial resources.

The Limits of Terrestrial Solutions
4 / 8
(Photograph: AI)

The Limits of Terrestrial Solutions

Attempts to upgrade and expand terrestrial data centers meet barriers, land shortages, high cooling demands, environmental opposition, and unreliable weather all challenge further growth and optimization.

Bezos’s Bold Vision for Space Data Centers
5 / 8
(Photograph: Instagram/@Lauren Sánchez)

Bezos’s Bold Vision for Space Data Centers

At Italian Tech Week, Jeff Bezos declares that within 10–20 years, gigawatt-scale data centres will be built in orbit, leveraging uninterrupted solar power to enable more powerful, efficient, and potentially cost-effective computing than ever before.

Extreme Technical and Logistical Hurdles
6 / 8
(Photograph: AI)

Extreme Technical and Logistical Hurdles

Realising Bezos’s vision faces daunting obstacles: satellite maintenance complexity, difficulty in upgrading hardware, enormous rocket launch expenses, and the risks of catastrophic failure—all create significant headwinds and uncertainty.

Early Pioneers and Prototype Efforts
7 / 8
(Photograph: NASA)

Early Pioneers and Prototype Efforts

Companies like StarCloud (formerly Lumen Orbit) are pioneering orbital AI clusters, planning to launch demonstrator satellites equipped with leading-edge GPUs, aiming to prove the technological and economic case for space-based data centres by 2025.

Toward a New Infrastructure Age
8 / 8
(Photograph: Wallpaper Flare)

Toward a New Infrastructure Age

If technical barriers can be overcome, orbital data centres could transform digital infrastructure, supplying sustainable power, alleviating Earth’s energy crisis, and setting the stage for advanced manufacturing and computing in space, fundamentally reshaping the relationship between terrestrial and extraterrestrial technology.

Trending Photo

AI data centres in space? Jeff Bezos thinks its possible in next 10 years
8

AI data centres in space? Jeff Bezos thinks its possible in next 10 years

From Rohit Sharma to Ravindra Jadeja, 5 Indian players with most sixes in Test cricket
5

From Rohit Sharma to Ravindra Jadeja, 5 Indian players with most sixes in Test cricket

6 AI hacks every Indian content creator is secretly using to save hours daily!
6

6 AI hacks every Indian content creator is secretly using to save hours daily!

'Io and Europa overlap': Jupiter’s rare moon transit today on October 4
8

'Io and Europa overlap': Jupiter’s rare moon transit today on October 4

Gen Z vs Millennials: 8 social media habits that set them apart
8

Gen Z vs Millennials: 8 social media habits that set them apart