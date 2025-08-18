/AI as your personal doctor: The future of healthcare diagnostics

AI is changing how doctors diagnose diseases, making checks faster and closer to accurate. From report scans to eye care, how AI could become your personal doctor soon.
AI is helping in healthcare systems worldwide by making checks faster and more accurate. As per the ScienceDirect report, hospitals are using AI tools for early disease detection, including cancer and TB, which is improving outcomes for patients.
If we consider the report, India has only 64 doctors for every 100,000 people, which is less than half the global average. Rural areas often lack specialists. AI helps bridge this gap by providing near expert level diagnosis.
AI systems can scan X rays and test reports etc for risks linked to cancer, heart disease and eye problems. Studies show that in some cases AI can detect signs earlier and with greater precision. However, there are still limitations and not all systems are reliable yet.
India’s AI medical diagnostics market was valued at $55 million in 2024 and is projected to rise to over $540 million by 2033. Hospitals are trusting AI to spot minute details in scans and genetic data, allowing faster treatment decisions and earlier interventions.
Government pilots in eye care showed AI matching retina specialists in diagnosis. Tools by Tata Medical and NURA are spotting cancers at earlier stages, improving survival rates. This is especially important for TB and tumour detection, where early checks can save lives.
A 2025 Nature report found top AI systems moving closer to accurate and complete diagnoses when given the same data as doctors. Experts note AI is powerful in areas with rich medical data, but it must always be checked for accuracy and fairness. Doctors will still make the final call, with AI helping to spot risks or predict problems earlier.