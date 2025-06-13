LOGIN
  Ahmedabad plane crash: Will US ground Boeing 787 Dreamliner after Air India tragedy?

Ahmedabad plane crash: Will US ground Boeing 787 Dreamliner after Air India tragedy?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Jun 13, 2025, 14:24 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 14:24 IST

Air India 787 Incident Sparks Safety Concerns
1 / 7
(Photograph:Boeing)

Air India 787 Incident Sparks Safety Concerns

A recent crash involving an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner raised fresh questions about the aircraft’s safety. The incident, currently under investigation, led to calls from some quarters for regulatory scrutiny.
FAA Monitoring the Situation Closely
2 / 7
(Photograph:FAA)

FAA Monitoring the Situation Closely

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States has stated it is closely monitoring the situation but does not see sufficient evidence yet to warrant grounding the 787 fleet.
No Official Directive to Airlines Yet
3 / 7
(Photograph:Boeing)

No Official Directive to Airlines Yet

As of now, the FAA has not issued any airworthiness directives or emergency grounding notices for the Boeing 787. Airlines are continuing to operate the model under routine inspections and checks.
Ongoing Investigation Will Be Key
4 / 7
(Photograph:Boeing)

Ongoing Investigation Will Be Key

The FAA indicated that any future action will depend on the outcome of the investigation into the Air India crash. Technical findings from data recorders and structural analysis will determine further steps.
Boeing Under Renewed Pressure
5 / 7
(Photograph:AFP)

Boeing Under Renewed Pressure

The Air India crash adds to a series of safety issues and whistleblower allegations already surrounding Boeing. The company has been facing increased global scrutiny, especially over production quality and oversight.
787 Fleet Still in Wide Operation Globally
6 / 7
(Photograph:Boeing)

787 Fleet Still in Wide Operation Globally

Despite past concerns, the Boeing 787 remains a widely used aircraft for long-haul travel by airlines across the US, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. No major airline has grounded its 787 fleet in response to this incident.
FAA’s Stance Aims to Avoid Panic
7 / 7
(Photograph:Pexels)

FAA’s Stance Aims to Avoid Panic

By avoiding premature grounding, the FAA appears to be balancing caution with operational continuity. It has reassured the public and airlines that safety remains the top priority and all findings will be transparently shared once the investigation concludes.

