/Ahmedabad plane crash: Who was John Barnett, the Boeing whistleblower who died mysteriously?

(Photograph: Reuters )

Boeing Under Scrutiny Again

Barnett’s death came as a sudden shock, as Boeing faced renewed criticism. In January 2024, a Boeing 737 Max suffered a mid-air door plug blowout. During Investigations, it was found that bolts had not been installed properly. A six-week FAA audit later identified several quality control lapses at Boeing and its supplier, Spirit AeroSystems. The family of John Barnett also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the former employer, accusing the company of pushing him to his death through harassment and intimidation.