/Ahmedabad plane crash: Who is Viswashkumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of Air India AI-171 tragedy?

(Photograph: DD )

How he survived the crash?

Ramesh recounted that the aircraft broke apart shortly after take-off. His seat, located near the emergency exit. In his account to DD News, he said, “The plane broke, and my seat came off. That is how I was saved.” His positioning shielded him from the fire that engulfed the aircraft. He added, “The place where I landed was low...I took off the seat belt and for a moment, I was scared for my life. But I was near ground level, so I tried to get out.”