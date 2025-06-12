/Ahmedabad plane crash: What John Barnett and other whistleblowers warned about Boeing 787 Dreamliner?

(Photograph: Reuters, UHN Plus (X) )

John Barnett’s whistleblower claims

John Barnett, a former Boeing quality manager, had also raised several concerns . He alleged that under pressure to meet deadlines, workers were installing substandard parts, including from scrap bins. He further claimed that up to 25 per cent of the 787’s emergency oxygen systems could fail in flight. Barnett was found dead in suspicious circumstances in March 2024 in South Carolina during legal proceedings linked to a lawsuit he had filed against Boeing. Police however, ruled out his death as suicide.