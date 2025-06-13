/Ahmedabad plane crash: What is a DVR and how does it help in plane crash investigations and safety checks?

Published: Jun 13, 2025, 19:44 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 19:44 IST
A digital video recorder (DVR) in planes captures footage from the cockpit and cabin for safety, security, and investigations. unlike a black box, it shows video of events in real time, helping experts understand what happened during a flight.
What Is a DVR in a Plane?
A Digital Video Recorder (DVR) in an aircraft is a tough device that records video from cameras inside the plane. It works like a security camera system, capturing what happens during each flight.
Where Are Cameras Placed?
Cameras can be found in the cockpit, cabin, and near doors. The DVR collects video from all these spots, giving a full view of important areas on the aircraft.
Why Do Planes Use DVRs?
DVRs help with security and safety. They provide video evidence if there is an incident, helping investigators see what happened and how people acted on board.
How Is Video Stored?
The DVR saves video on strong memory drives or cartridges. Some can keep up to 50 hours of footage. The system is built to survive crashes, heat, and shaking.
How Is DVR Different from a Black Box?
The black box records flight data and cockpit sounds. The DVR adds video, giving a clearer picture of events by showing what happened, not just what was said or done.
Other Uses for DVR Footage
Video from the DVR is used for pilot training, checking how systems work, and making sure rules are followed. It can also help spot security risks or technical problems.
How Is Video Retrieved?
The DVR records throughout the flight, even if there is a power cut. After the flight, experts can collect the video to review incidents or for routine checks.