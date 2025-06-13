/Ahmedabad plane crash: 7 international celebrities who died in air disasters

Published: Jun 13, 2025, 20:34 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 20:34 IST
Many famous celebrities like Kobe bryant, John f. kennedy jr., Aaliyah, Buddy Holly, and more died in tragic plane or helicopter crashes. Their work in music, sports, and leadership still inspires people today.
NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant died on 26 January 2020 in a helicopter crash in California. The accident also took the life of his daughter Gianna and seven others. Kobe’s passing shocked the world and left a lasting mark on basketball.
John F. Kennedy Jr., son of US President, died in a plane crash
John F. Kennedy Jr, son of US President John F. Kennedy, died on 16 July 1999. He was piloting a small plane that crashed near Martha’s Vineyard, also killing his wife and sister-in-law. Poor visibility and pilot disorientation were cited as causes.
Rock and roll star Buddy Holly died in a plane crash
Rock and roll pioneer Buddy Holly died at age 22 on 3 February 1959 in a plane crash in Iowa. The crash, known as “The Day the Music Died,” also killed musicians Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper. Holly’s influence on music remains strong.
Soul singer Otis Redding died in a plane crash
Soul singer Otis Redding died on 10 December 1967 when his plane crashed into a lake in Wisconsin. He was 26. Redding’s song “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” became a posthumous hit and his music still inspires many.
Country music icon Patsy Cline died in a plane crash
Country music star Patsy Cline died on 5 March 1963 in a small plane crash in Tennessee. She was returning from a concert when bad weather led to the accident.
R&B singer Aaliyah died in a plane crash
Known as the "Princess of R&B" singer and actress Aaliyah died at age 22 on 25 August 2001 in a plane crash in the Bahamas. The aircraft was overloaded and the pilot was unfit to fly. Aaliyah’s music and style left a lasting legacy.
UN Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld died in a plane crash
Dag Hammarskjöld, Secretary-General of the United Nations, died on 18 September 1961 in a plane crash in Africa. He was known for his peacekeeping work and received a posthumous Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts.