Ahmedabad plane crash: PM Modi visits site, chairs meeting with authorities

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Jun 13, 2025, 14:35 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 14:35 IST

An Air India aircraft has crashed in the western Indian state of Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The incident has been confirmed by the State Police Control Room. The Air India Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London had 242 people on board.

An Air India aircraft has crashed in the western Indian state of Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The incident was been confirmed by the State Police Control Room. The Air India Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London had 242 people on board, only one man survived the horrific crash
PM Modi visited the crash site to take stock of the situation on the ground and met the injured in Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital.
The identification of the passengers will be done through DNA sampling, and the forensic team is on the ground to collect these samples. 6 NDRF teams were deployed, and they are working in tandem with state and central agencies. Over 1,000 samples have been collected so far DNA sampling by the forensic team.
"PM Modi asked me about the incident. It all happened in front of my eyes. I couldn't even believe how I was saved. For instance, I thought I would also die. But when I opened my eyes, I was alive. I removed my seat belt and escaped from there," Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor told state media Doordarshan.
After visiting the crash site, PM Modi chaired a review meeting at Ahmedabad Airport with top authorities.

