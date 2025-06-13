/Ahmedabad plane crash: Man returns wife’s ashes to India, dies in Air India AI-171 tragedy days later

(Photograph: X )

A personal tragedy

Among the 265 people killed in the Air India Flight 171 crash on 12 June was Arjun Manubhai Patolia, a 36-year-old UK-based Indian man. Arjun had travelled from London to Gujarat to fulfil the last wish of his late wife, Bharatiben, to have her ashes immersed in her ancestral homeland, in a local river. The couple’s two young daughters, aged eight and four, were waiting for their father’s return in London.