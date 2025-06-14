LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Ahmedabad plane crash: How Boeing and Airbus cockpits differ and why it matters

Ahmedabad plane crash: How Boeing and Airbus cockpits differ and why it matters

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Jun 14, 2025, 16:42 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 16:42 IST

In the wake of the Air India AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad, aviation experts are revisiting critical differences between aircraft designs, including cockpit layouts. Boeing and Airbus, the two largest aircraft manufacturers in the world, have markedly different cockpit philosophies.

Design Philosophy: Manual vs. Automation
1 / 7
(Photograph:Airbus | Boeing)

Design Philosophy: Manual vs. Automation

  • Boeing favours pilot control with manual override capabilities. Their design trusts pilot judgment, allowing them to override the system in emergencies.
  • Airbus adopts a fly-by-wire approach with automated systems prioritising safety logic. The aircraft may refuse pilot input if it deems it unsafe.
Control System: Yoke vs. Sidestick
2 / 7
(Photograph:100knots)

Control System: Yoke vs. Sidestick

  • Boeing uses a traditional yoke in front of the pilot, which moves both physically and visually when either pilot makes an input.
  • Airbus uses a sidestick, mounted to the side of the pilot seat, with no physical feedback between the two — requiring verbal communication for coordinated input.
Display Interface
3 / 7
(Photograph:Airbus | Boeing)

Display Interface

  • Boeing cockpits generally present information in a more traditional format, with separate screens for different parameters.
  • Airbus cockpits lean toward minimalism, integrating digital displays with a consistent layout across aircraft models.
Autopilot Integration
4 / 7
(Photograph:Pexels)

Autopilot Integration

  • Airbus automates more aspects of flight by default, with systems controlling pitch, thrust, and navigation unless manually overridden.
  • Boeing allows greater manual flying flexibility even with autopilot engaged — pilot authority is central to its design.
Training and Transition
5 / 7
(Photograph:Pexels)

Training and Transition

Pilots transitioning between Airbus and Boeing require specialised training to adapt to cockpit controls, system logic, and situational responses. A Boeing-trained pilot may expect different behaviours in emergency situations than an Airbus-trained one.

Emergency Handling and Human Factors
6 / 7
(Photograph:Pexels)

Emergency Handling and Human Factors

During emergencies, Boeing pilots may have more control but also more responsibility to interpret and react. In Airbus, the system may prevent potentially dangerous pilot commands — but overreliance on automation can create delays in manual intervention.

Relevance to the Ahmedabad Crash
7 / 7

Relevance to the Ahmedabad Crash

Flight AI-171 was operated using a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, known for its complex electronic systems but traditional yoke controls. As investigations continue, cockpit interactions and whether automation or manual override were factors are expected to come under scrutiny.

Trending Photo

Ahmedabad plane crash: How Boeing and Airbus cockpits differ and why it matters
7

Ahmedabad plane crash: How Boeing and Airbus cockpits differ and why it matters

Ahmedabad plane crash: What are aircraft flaps and how do they help during take-off and landing?
7

Ahmedabad plane crash: What are aircraft flaps and how do they help during take-off and landing?

Iran's attack on Israel in 5 pictures - How Tehran retaliated with barrage of missiles
5

Iran's attack on Israel in 5 pictures - How Tehran retaliated with barrage of missiles

Ahmedabad plane crash: 'Deja vu' as Air India AI-171 disaster recalls 1978 'Emperor Ashoka' tragedy
7

Ahmedabad plane crash: 'Deja vu' as Air India AI-171 disaster recalls 1978 'Emperor Ashoka' tragedy

This tech Billionaire replaces Jeff Bezos as second richest, Elon Musk maintains top spot
6

This tech Billionaire replaces Jeff Bezos as second richest, Elon Musk maintains top spot