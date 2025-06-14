/Ahmedabad plane crash: How Boeing and Airbus cockpits differ and why it matters

In the wake of the Air India AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad, aviation experts are revisiting critical differences between aircraft designs, including cockpit layouts. Boeing and Airbus, the two largest aircraft manufacturers in the world, have markedly different cockpit philosophies.
Pilots transitioning between Airbus and Boeing require specialised training to adapt to cockpit controls, system logic, and situational responses. A Boeing-trained pilot may expect different behaviours in emergency situations than an Airbus-trained one.
During emergencies, Boeing pilots may have more control but also more responsibility to interpret and react. In Airbus, the system may prevent potentially dangerous pilot commands — but overreliance on automation can create delays in manual intervention.
Flight AI-171 was operated using a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, known for its complex electronic systems but traditional yoke controls. As investigations continue, cockpit interactions and whether automation or manual override were factors are expected to come under scrutiny.