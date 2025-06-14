LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Grief, wait and no closure: Heart-wrenching images from Ahmedabad haunt memories of terrifying plane crash

Grief, wait and no closure: Heart-wrenching images bring back haunting memories of terrifying plane crash

Navashree Nandini
Authored By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jun 14, 2025, 20:34 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 20:34 IST

Grief engulfed the families of those who passed away in the fatal Ahmedabad plane crash.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Grief engulfed the families of those who passed away in the fatal Ahmedabad plane crash. The ill-fated flight carried 242 people out of which only one survived. The plane crashed at the hostel mess of BJ Medical College killing several others.
(Photograph:Reuters)

Family members of one of the crew members of Air India Flight 171 mourn at their residence in Thoubal Mayai Leikai near Imphal.
(Photograph:AFP)

Wait for victim's family has been long as the Indian government said that deaths will be confirmed after DNA tests. In pic, a family member of one of the victim is seen in the hospital awaiting post-mortem report
(Photograph:AFP)

Women mourn as the bodies of their relatives being taken out of hospital
(Photograph:AFP)

A truck loaded with victims' coffins arrives at a mortuary inside the hospital complex in Ahmedabad

