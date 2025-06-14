Grief, wait and no closure: Heart-wrenching images bring back haunting memories of terrifying plane crash

Published: Jun 14, 2025, 20:34 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 20:34 IST
Grief engulfed the families of those who passed away in the fatal Ahmedabad plane crash.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Heart-wrenching images from Ahmedabad haunt memories
Grief engulfed the families of those who passed away in the fatal Ahmedabad plane crash. The ill-fated flight carried 242 people out of which only one survived. The plane crashed at the hostel mess of BJ Medical College killing several others.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Family members of one of the crew member mourns
Family members of one of the crew members of Air India Flight 171 mourn at their residence in Thoubal Mayai Leikai near Imphal.
(Photograph:AFP)
Family member of one of the victims mourns as they await post-mortem reports
Wait for victim's family has been long as the Indian government said that deaths will be confirmed after DNA tests. In pic, a family member of one of the victim is seen in the hospital awaiting post-mortem report
(Photograph:AFP)
Bodies of relatives being taken for post mortem, families mourn
Women mourn as the bodies of their relatives being taken out of hospital
(Photograph:AFP)
Coffins of victims being taken out from hospital
A truck loaded with victims' coffins arrives at a mortuary inside the hospital complex in Ahmedabad