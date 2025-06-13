/Ahmedabad plane crash: From engine failure to emergency landing, how pilots handle in flight situations

Published: Jun 13, 2025, 15:20 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 15:20 IST
How pilots handle emergencies during flight: from checklist use and simulator training to engine failures, decision-making, and emergency landings. Pilots are trained to stay calm, communicate, and land safely to protect passengers.
Pre-Flight Emergency Briefing
Before every flight, pilots and crew review emergency procedures. They discuss possible situations, assign roles, and agree on how to respond if something goes wrong.
Checklist Discipline
Pilots follow strict checklists before take-off, in the air, and before landing. These lists help them spot problems early and make sure all systems are working.
Simulator Training
Pilots practise emergencies in flight simulators. They train for engine failure, fire, or sudden loss of control, learning how to act quickly and safely.
Communication with Air Traffic Control
During emergencies, pilots keep in constant contact with air traffic control. This helps them get priority landing and support from ground teams.
Decision-Making Under Pressure
Pilots are taught to make fast decisions. They learn how to stay calm, assess the problem, and choose the safest action for passengers and crew.
Handling Engine and System Failures
If an engine or system fails, pilots know the steps to follow. They can fly and land safely using special procedures, even with only one engine working.
Emergency Landing Techniques
Pilots train for safe landings in difficult situations, such as bad weather or technical faults. They know how to guide the plane to safety and help everyone evacuate if needed.