/Ahmedabad plane crash: Boeing or Airbus, which aircraft has a better safety record in India?

Published: Jun 14, 2025, 17:17 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 17:17 IST
The recent Air India AI-171 plane crash that claimed the lives of at least 270 people had raised several question on aviation safety and flight accidents in India. India’s aviation sector is dominated by two aircraft manufacturers: Boeing and Airbus
Market Presence in India
The recent Air India AI-171 plane crash that claimed the lives of at least 270 people had raised several question on aviation safety and flight accidents in India. India’s aviation sector is dominated by two aircraft manufacturers: Boeing and Airbus. Boeing aircraft are mostly operated by full-service carriers such as Air India and Vistara, with popular models including the 737, 777 and 787 Dreamliner. In contrast, Airbus, particularly the A320 family, forms the backbone of domestic aviation, led by IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India Express. However, when it comes to aviation safety and accident history in Indian airspace, which one of the two has a cleaner record?
Boeing-Linked Accidents in India
Several major accidents in Indian airspace have involved Boeing aircraft. Notably: In 2010, Air India Express Flight 812 (Boeing 737-800) crashed in Mangalore, killing 158. In 2020, Flight 1344 (Boeing 737-800) overran the Kozhikode runway, causing 21 deaths. Although, these accidents were largely attributed to human error and environmental factors, not design flaws.
Airbus-Related Incidents
Airbus has seen fewer major crashes in India. Indian Airlines Flight 605, an A320, crashed in Bangalore in 1990, killing 92. Since then, no major fatal Airbus crashes have occurred in Indian airspace. However, the A320neo series has experienced multiple diversions due to engine issues, specifically with Pratt & Whitney units.
Comparative Safety Data
Between 2014 and 2019, in India, over 3,200 safety incidents were recorded involving Boeing and Airbus aircrafts. Boeing 737s have experienced 8 hull-losses since the 1970s, whereas Airbus A320-family aircraft recorded only one. Globally (1990–2020) also the statiostics and data show Boeing reporting 64 fatal accidents (3,380 deaths), while Airbus reported 39 (1,691 deaths).
Aircraft Age and Use
Boeing aircraft in India, especially pre-2020 models, tended to be older. Airbus fleets, particularly with IndiGo, are newer and more frequently updated. Airbus jets typically perform more daily short-haul flights, while Boeing jets are used in complex international operations.
Regulatory Oversight and Recalls
India’s aviation regulator, DGCA, has maintained equal standards for both manufacturers. India had grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from 2019 to 2021 following global crashes, while, Airbus A320neos faced multiple engine-related advisories, though not due to aircraft structural faults.
Final Assessment
While Boeing aircraft have been involved in more major incidents and hull-losses in India, this partly reflects their usage in longer, risk-prone operations. Airbus however, shows a cleaner fatality record in recent decades. Both remain globally certified as safe, with ongoing improvements in design and safety compliance.