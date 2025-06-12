Ahmedabad plane crash: All about the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner’s tech, safety record, and troubled history

(Photograph: Reuters )

Operational Record

Before this disastrous incident, the Boeing 787-8 had no fatal crashes in over a decade of service. Over 1,000 units have been delivered globally, and the aircraft has carried more than one billion passengers. It is Boeing’s best-selling wide-body aircraft and known for efficiency and range. The particular aircraft which was involved in the Ahmedabad crash was the Dreamliner registered as VT-ANB, which entered service in December 2013. This plane is one of 27 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners in Air India’s fleet.