(Photograph: Reuters )

Tata Group's Takeover and Overhaul

In 2022, Tata Sons acquired Air India in a $2.2 billion deal, thus marking its return to private hands. CEO Campbell Wilson described the airline at the time as being in 'absolute shambles', with many aircraft having seen no upgrades since 2010. The Tata Group aimed to transform the airline into a global competitor with a focus on modernisation, safety, and service. It currently flies to 43 domestic and 41 international destinations and operates 191 aircrafts, a mix of narrow-and wide-body models from both Airbus and Boeing.