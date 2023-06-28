Ahead of pride celebrations at London zoo, animals feast on rainbow popsicles

Jun 28, 2023

Ahead of the pride celebrations at the London zoo, animals on the premises feasted on rainbow colour ice popsicles to beat the heat. Let us have a look at these amazing, heart-warming images of animals from the London zoo feasting on rainbow popsicles.

Pride celebrations

Ahead of the pride celebrations at the London zoo scheduled on Friday, June 30, animals on the premises were given rainbow colour ice popsicles. It was a refreshing treat for them, especially during this hot, sultry weather.

(Photograph: Others )

Refreshing treat

From gorillas and lemurs to squirrel monkeys, all the animals of the zoo enjoyed the refreshing treat.

(Photograph: Others )

Delighted animals

London zoo’s endangered ring-tailed lemurs licked and picked at their frozen heart-shaped treats, while the squirrel monkeys swung from tree to tree to retrieve the peas, sweetcorn and beetroot encased within their rainbow ice popsicles.

(Photograph: Others )

LGBTQIA+ celebrations

While interacting with the media present at the event, London zoo's events manager, Anthony Spencer, said the pride event on Friday will, "celebrate influential LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual) figures within science and conservation, while revealing surprising facts about LGBTQIA+ behaviours in nature."

(Photograph: Others )

Pride event celebrations

As the London zoo is all set for celebrating the pride event this Friday, the zoo staff is prepping up for the festivities. As per information shared by the staff members of the zoo, the pride-themed activities at the adult-only event on Friday, June 30 are expected to include designing your own animal 'drag mascot'.

(Photograph: Others )