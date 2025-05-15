(Photograph: )

Rain Man (IMDb Rating: 8.0/10)

This is a 1988 comedy-drama that takes the second spot. Directed by Barry Levinson, the film tells the story of two brothers and their bittersweet road journey. The film revolves around Charlie Babbitt (Cruise), who returns to his hometown only to find out that his dead father has given his multimillion-dollar estate to his other son, Raymond (Dustin Hoffman), who is autistic. The movie won four Academy Awards, including best picture.