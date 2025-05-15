Published: May 15, 2025, 14:54 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
Ahead of Tom Cruise's upcoming movie Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, here we take a look at actor's best movies, ranked according to IMDb.
Top Gun: Maverick (IMDb Rating: 8.2/10)
IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick is one of his highest-rated movies. The sequel to one of the most iconic movies Top Gun. In the movie, Cruise reprises his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who returns to train the new batch of elite naval aviators. The film also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Ed Harris, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Jay Ellis, and Greg Tarzan Davis.
Rain Man (IMDb Rating: 8.0/10)
This is a 1988 comedy-drama that takes the second spot. Directed by Barry Levinson, the film tells the story of two brothers and their bittersweet road journey. The film revolves around Charlie Babbitt (Cruise), who returns to his hometown only to find out that his dead father has given his multimillion-dollar estate to his other son, Raymond (Dustin Hoffman), who is autistic.
The movie won four Academy Awards, including best picture.
Minority Report ( IMDb Rating: 7.6/10)
Directed by Steven Spielberg, the movie was loosely based on Philip K. Dick's 1956, the movie takes place in a futuristic Washington metropolitan area in 2054. In the film, Cruise plays the role of a cop who uses psychic technology to find and arrest murderers.
Edge of Tomorrow (IMDb Rating: 8.0/10)
Directed by Doug Liman and written by Christopher McQuarrie, this 2014 sci-fi movie is loosely based on the Japanese light novel All You Need Is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka and revolves around the time when Aliens have occupied Europe.
The Last Samurai (IMDb Rating: 7.8/10)
An all-time classic. Directed by Edward Zwick, the movie stars Cruise as Captain Nathan Algren, an American military officer, who has been hired by the Japanese emperor to train his army.
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning (IMDb Rating: 7.6/10)
The seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise delivers a heart-pumping thrill ride as Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team, including Benji (Simon Pegg), Luther (Ving Rhames), and Ilsa (Rebecca Ferguson) gets on a fight with AI, known as 'The Entity,' in a battle to safe the humanity.
